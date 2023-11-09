Diwali festivities are around the corner, and people are already in a festive mood, with the house being lit up in lights, delicacies are being made and people are all set to wear the best ethnic dress on the D-day of Diwali.

Not just, B-town are busy attending parties this festive season. On Wednesday, Lifestyle Asia hosted a Diwali bash in Mumbai, many actors turned up in their designer best. While Disha Patani and BFF Mouni Roy chose sarees, Huma Qureshi turned heads in a sparkly black blazer outfit.

Disha Patani who often makes headlines for her bold outfits yet again, looked ravishing in a red saree at the Diwali bash.

Disha opted for a red saree and posed sensuously in an embellished red and golden plunging neckline blouse.

Her BFF Mouni Roy also attended the Diwali bash.

While Mouni Roy was spotted in a white net saree. BFF Mouni and Disha were seen holding hands as they made an exit after the party.

Several pictures and videos have surfaced online.

And once again, Disha was trolled for wearing a bralette and flaunting her cleavage.

A user said, "You can be classy without showing so much cleavage."

Another mentioned, "There's something called a decent neckline, and there's something that looks a tad too much, I would want to look at your pretty face and not the plunging neckline, and then get blamed for looking at the obvious!"

The third one said, "Bollywood diwali parties are about cleavage competition..."

The fourth one said, "She doesn't understand the difference between bikini and saree.."

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in 'Suriya 42'. She will next be seen in ' Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.