Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making India proud in the US, after her successful stint in Bollywood, the actor has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood and has a strong foothold there. After Priyanka Chopra, a lot of young and Gen Z stars are now brand ambassadress of global brands.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is Ananya Panday the actor who graced her presence at the flagship store of a premium brand in New York.

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a blue bodycon dress at the event. She was pictured with Kim Kardashian, supermodel Ashley Graham, former Tennis player Serena Williams, and Freida Pinto at the event. A

Ananya Panday shared an Instagram carousel of pictures comprising her fun moments with all the celebs present over there.

Ananya was joined by her sister Rysa at the event. She wrote in the caption, "Felt like a kid in a candy store at the Swarovski flagship store opening in NYC. and can't get over how stunning the new skims x Swarovski collection is thank you giovannaengelbert for having me, ur the best!!!"

Ananya received love from social media users and her friends from the industry.

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "My beauty" and dropped a heart emoji.

Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Sussanne Khan commented, "Amazing you deserve all the recognition and love."

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Fabbb."

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, "love love love."

While some said, "What has she achieved to get there.."

Koffee with Karan season 8 with Ananya and Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday grabbed headlines for her latest appearance at Koffee With Karan with Sara Ali Khan.

When Karan asked Sara about what Ananya has that she doesn't she said, 'A night manager'.

Ananya said, "I'm feeling like Ananya Coy Kapur."

Work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.