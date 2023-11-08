Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended a wedding reception on Tuesday night went viral. Ever since the Diwali parties began in town, the couple are seen at any of them Diwali parties.

However, on November 7, Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in gorgeous ethnic outfits as they attended a high-profile wedding reception looking truly madly deeply in love.

What did they opt for?

Ranveer opted for a black glittery sherwani and a pair of sunglasses. Deepika wore an ivory-gold saree, with her hair tied into a bun with a pair of chunky earrings.

In several that have gone viral, Deepika and Ranveer were sitting in the car as they left the venue, the duo waved paparazzi bye and held each other's hands and were also seen laughing heartily while talking.

Inside pictures from the wedding venue have also surfaced online.

Deepika and Ranveer at a wedding reception last night pic.twitter.com/htZCqmtZiV — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 8, 2023

A user wrote, " At this point..they need to stop trying Hard...their perfect couple image failed miserably so the least they can do is be real instead of this hold my hand the camera is her thing..."

Another mentioned, "When camera lights are on him, he starts looking at her and both simply laugh for no reason to give us a conclusion that they are so happy together.."

The third one mentioned, "Showing off...."

The fourth user said, "Dikhawah hai sab..."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grabbed headlines as they appeared as the first guests for Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8.

Deepika Padukone's comments about "casual dating" created a stir on social media. Netzines slammed her for keeping Ranveer as backup while she was seeing other guys.

Work front

Deepika was last seen in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She has recently roped in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as brutal officer Shakti Shetty. It also stars Ranveer Singh.