Mrunal Thakur, who featured in movies like Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Toofan, Jersey, and many more, took to her Instagram handle to share a crying (teary-eyed) selfie of herself. The actor also shared an emotional note with the picture.

Mrunal wrote on Instagram Stories, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable"

On Tuesday, Mrunal also shared a video and explained the story about the picture. She said, "And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn't make it, but today I'm happy. And, I made it, woohoo!" The video ended with a loud cheer and laugh.

Seeing the picture, the fans were also worried. One user wrote, "This woman really makes my heart skip a beat. She is really beautiful in a very raw and earthy way. Just can't describe it in words," The other said, "Hope everything is ok."

Mrunal Thakur on Love

Thakur has often emphasized the importance of not falling, but rising in love. She has shared in an interview that she looks for a person who understands the insecurities that come with being in the profession and uplifts her in every way possible.

"I think it's important for my partner to understand where I am coming from, what is going on in my mind and the profession we are in. There is so much insecurity around us, so all I need right now is a person who is secure enough to embrace this. It's very rare that you find these kinds of people. I call that energy, 'Vampire'. I don't want to fall in love, I want to rise in love," she had once said in an interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will be seen in Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa with Ishaan Khatter, Aankh Micholi, and an untitled film with Nani.