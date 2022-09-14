Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur has opened up about marriage and embracing motherhood. The actress, who is basking in the success of her latest release, has said that she feels she is already ready to be a mother.

From dating, marriage, pay parity, being a female in the industry to biological clock ticking; Mrunal has often spoken about the harsh realities of life.

Actress ready to be a mother

And now, in a latest interview, the actress has added that she has spoken about her willingness to have a baby with her mother, who is quite supportive of her choices. The Jersey actress has revealed that she feels like she wants to be a mother many a times.

Mrunal also revealed that her mother is quite supportive of her life choices and is fine with the idea of the actress freezing her eggs or being a single mom. "There are times when I feel I want to have a baby. But my mother surprisingly said that even if I want to freeze my eggs or be a single mother, that is okay. And I thought, wow mom, this is amazing," Thakur told Bumble.

Mrunal Thakur's perfect partner

Thakur has also often emphasised on the importance of not falling, but rising in love. She has added that she looks for a person who understands the insecurities that come with being in the profession and uplifts her in every way possible.

"I think it's important for my partner to understand where I am coming from, what is going on in my mind and the profession we are in. There is so much insecurity around us, so all I need right now is a person who is secure enough to embrace this. It's very rare that you find these kinds of people. I call that energy, 'Vampire'. I don't want to fall in love, I want to rise in love," she had once said in an interview.