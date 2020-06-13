Cute and vivacious actress Mrunal Thakur is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of various shows on television like Kumkum Bhagya, Har Yug Mein Ek Arjun, Nach Baliye 7 as a standalone participant, and few more.

She later went on to make her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Love Sonia. In 2019, Thakur featured in the biographical drama Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan and was also part of action thriller Batla House opposite John Abraham.

After the success of Batla House, actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur have come together once again in the music video of "Gallan Goriyan", which was released on June 11. If you have watched the video of the song, you will make out that the song looks like it has been a part of their film Batla House.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Mrunal Thakur speaks at length about her new single "Gallan Goriyan" opposite John Abraham, her fan moments when she started to shoot with Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, her journey from TV to Bollywood.

Excerpts from the interview:

On the song being a part of Batla House,

Yes, the song "Gallan Goriyan" was initially supposed to be a part of the film Batla House, the song didn't fit the screenplay that's the reason why it wasn't part of the film, and that's why the song has been released separately now.

On her struggling from a TV to Bollywood,

I am glad that I started my career with television, whatever I have learned and experienced till now is because of TV, be it putting my mike, saying dialogues or taking a cue. Having said that my journey wasn't easy in Bollywood at all, I remember when I started giving auditions there were many casting directors who told me,'I come from television hence am not going to make it in Bollywood'. I had to wait for 8 years to get that one break. When I look back I feel that thank God they (casting directors) told me this else I wouldn't have made it here. I never wanted to be stereotyped therefore when my first film released after that I choose different subjects so that I am not typecast. Overall I am happy the way my career is shaping up, I would like to tell all the TV actors, that never stop dreaming, no dream is big or small.

On fangirling Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor and then sharing screen space,