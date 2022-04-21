Malaika Arora has opened up about the scary car accident she suffered recently. The diva had sustained injuries and had to be immediately taken to the hospital. Her well-wishers and family members were seen visiting her in the hospital. Now, Malaika has revealed that she has not been able to overcome it physically or mentally.

The aftermath

"It's not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn't go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it," Arora told a leading website.

"I was in shock. [On collision], my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital," she further added.

Malaika took to social media and shared a picture of herself from US. "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff," she wrote.