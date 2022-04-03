Actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes after a road accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening.

Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

She was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and was likely to be discharged on Sunday. Apparently, she was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

There were others, too

Malaika's fans and netizens have reacted to the accident, inquiring the well-being of the actress, but none care to ask about others involved in the accident. Malaika's Range Rover appears to have hit a taxi in the rear, crushing its boot. While the investigation is pending into the accident, the pictures from the accident site indicate Malaika's vehicle was not maintaining enough distance and whoever was driving the Range Rover appears to be at fault.

Netizens enquiring about Malaika's wellbeing seem to have forgotten there were others involved in the accident. In one photo, a woman appears to be seated inside the taxi's rear seat with her head resting on the front seat's backrest. The taxi is parked in one corner of the road, while there is a huge gathering around Malaika's car. One curious occupant of the taxi driver waits in anticipation after their ride has been hit. No one appears to have attended to their wellbeing and there are no updates regarding their first aid.

The sad irony of this entire incident is that no one cares for the others involved in the accident.