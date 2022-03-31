In a tragic incident, nine persons of a marriage party were killed in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after an ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The vehicle fell into a 300-ft gorge at Tararawali Bufliaz area of Surankote in Poonch district on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number JK12 2725 coming from Murrah village toward Surankote, lost control and the vehicle fell into a 300-ft gorge at Taranwali Morah near Bufliaz. The people were returning home after attending a wedding at Morha, police said.

Six persons died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. The injured were shifted to the hospital by rescuers including local volunteers, police, and Army personnel from the local formation.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ghulam Rabani (55), Mohammad Fazal (60), Mohammad Mushtaq (63), all residents of Salyan, Fazal Ahmed (62), Gulab Din (36), both from Gurasi, Mohammad Jahangir (36), Mohammad Akbar (62) Abid Kohli (28), and Showkat Hussain (45), all residents of Dingla, Poonch.

The injured included the driver of the vehicle Zaheer Abass of Gurasi, Anaya Shoket, Haroon, and Mohammed Zabir.

Senior officers rushed to spot

Senior officers from police and civil administration rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation. An initial report said that the accident took place due to negligent driving by the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Poonch. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured", Lt Governor tweeted.