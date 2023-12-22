Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gaurav are all set for their upcoming film – Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. While Siddhant is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli; Ananya Panday is in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, at the special screening of the film, Aditya accompanied Ananya.

Siddhant's wit

When Siddhant was walking out of the venue post the premiere, paps asked him to pose with Ananya Panday. To this, the Gehraiyaan actor was quick to respond, "Madam ke saath hai koi." Soon after the video, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen posing with Ananya. Ananya and Aditya gave multiple hints on their relationship on Koffee with Karan.

Ananya and Aditya

Aditya called Ananya "bliss" and "joy" on the couch. He also said that he finds her sense of humour the most attractive. On the other hand, Ananya called herself "Ananya coy kapur" and left little to the imagination. "Some things are private and special and it should be kept that way but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one's talking about it," Ananya had further said.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be Siddhant Chaturvedi's second film with Ananya Panday after Gehraiyaan. The actor had even taken a harsh dig at Ananya Panday on the topic of nepotism during a roundtable chat. The actress got massively trolled for her statement where she compared struggle to not reaching as a guest on Koffee with Karan.

Siddhant on taking a dig at Ananya's struggles

Siddhant had later said that it was just his truth and he didn't want to get anyone trolled or put down anyone. "I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from," he said in an interview.

"But that's my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That's my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it's a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can't keep complaining about it," he further added.