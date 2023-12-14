Do you know Liger actress Ananya Pandey is trending after the release of Zoya Akthar's much-hyped The Archies? But why? There is an interesting story behind it so read on...

The Archies is a teen musical drama which is also a launchpad for three notable star kids--Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Agastya Nanda, grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda; and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in key roles.

The official logline of the film reads, "A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can't wait to see the new kids on the block!" Set in the 60s, Zoya has tweaked the characters a bit to suit the Indian audience. Agastya didn't have Archie's famous red hair, but he did appear to have had his locks curled in the character's style with a slight red tinge. Suhana sports long black hair, like Veronica, while Khushi sports bangs.

Ever since its premiere on Netflix, the film is widely appreciated for its beautiful set designs, retro costumes and a pretty good storyline. However, the performance of the star kids is under the radar and Suhana is receiving a major burnt of it. Several scenes featuring Suhana as Veronica are going viral on social media platforms and netizens are calling it 'cringe.' And interestingly netizens are apologising to Ananya Pandey for criticising her bad acting skills. For the unknown, Ananya was always at the receiving end for her poor acting skills but after seeing Suhana and Kushi fans had a change of mind.

A user wrote, "#TheArchies BEAUTIFULLY MADE TERRIBLE film*Performances are such that make #AnanyaPandey's acting seem Oscar-worthy! *Music & cinematography are excellent, direction is okay but everything else FAILS BIG TIME! Rating ⭐️." While another one wrote, "#SuhanaKhan is a terrible actress. I saw a few clips from #TheArchies and can say that my respect for #SonamKapoor #AnanyaPandey has increased. Suhana is a great example of what strong PR can do. #ShahRukhKhan has made sure that influencers get paid well to appreciate her on sm."

Interstingly, Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter) are childhood buddies. When quipped about whether their equation will change after everyone's actions debut, the Liger actress said, "To me, they are my best friends who I have grown up with; our equation won't change. I don't think they would give me that kind of importance to come and ask me for advice (laughs). We learn from each other and also trouble each other equally. I don't think anything has changed as far as our dynamics are concerned."