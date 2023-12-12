After Orange Bikini In Pathaan, Deepika Trolled For Black Bikini In Fighter: But Why?

Deepika Padukone's orange bikini in Pathaan created a lot of headlines all for the wrong reason. Now, post the release of the Fighter teaser, she is back in the news for her black bikini. Interestingly, this time colour is not the issue however, Deepika plays the role of Minni, an Air Force fighter pilot and that seemed to have irked netizens. Users are now questioning the portrayal of a character that is supposed to be patriotic.

What happened in Pathaan?

After the release of 'Besharam Rang' which featured Deepika in an orange bikini, the makers ofPathaan ended up in soup after a section of right-wing outfits objected. The colour orange is considered holy in Hinduism and the song 'Besharam Rang' translates to 'shameless colour.' "The filming of the song reflects a contaminated mentality... The visuals and costumes from the song should be corrected, otherwise, it will be a question to be considered whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not," said Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Soon right-wing sympathisers protested against the song and called for a ban on the film's release. They called the use of the colour in the song "an insult to the Hindu community".

However, despite criticism, Pathaan emerged successful at the box office thrashing records and ringing in numbers. The film collected a whopping 1000 crore plus from its theatrical run making it one the highest grossers in India.

Fighter Teaser Fly High

Meanwhile, the teaser of the Hrithik Roshan starrer has been going viral ever since its release. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles and is set for a Republic Day release on January 25, 2024. The teaser shows Hrithik's Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, call sign - Patty, Deepika's Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, call sign - Minni and Anil Kapoor's Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, call sign - Rocky, suited up for a mission. And it ends with the War actor flying the Indian flag airborne. The teaser also gives a glimpse of all the aerial action, Hrithik and Deepika's sizzling chemistry, liplock and of course the black bikini. There are also reports that Fighter will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D to provide an adrenaline-thumping experience for fans.

Ramon Chibb, an ex-army officer and writer, wrote the story with the help of Siddharth Anand and his team. The film is expected to have a heavier action sequence than Pathaan. In an earlier interview, the director assured the film will be a never-seen-before experience for fans. "We have gone on a different level. The audience has not seen something like this before in India at all. It is something we have not attempted before. Certain things we are exploring are really special. I can't talk about it as I want the people to see it when we launch the teaser. Hopefully, it will just blow their mind."

Well, it looks like when Siddharth Anand teams up with Deepika, there is no shortage of controversies.