The Allahabad court has served legal notices to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar over their association with tobacco brands. A report on a leading entertainment portal stated that the petition has been submitted to the Lucknow bench of Allahabad opposing the endorsement of tobacco products by these Bollywood superstars. Following this, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to the stars. The High Court has fixed a hearing for May 9, 2024. Meanwhile, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey has urged the court to dismiss the petition as the matter is already in the Supreme Court for hearing.

A separate petition filed by Advocate Motilal Yadav has also raised concerns about celebrities, particularly those honoured with Padma Awards, endorsing products that pose health risks. Earlier this year, the court notified the Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner, and Central Consumer Protection Authority over the alleged non-compliance of its September 2022 order that directed the petitioner to approach the Government of India regarding the issue.

Last year, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, known for his nationalist brand image, came under the radar for promoting the Gutka brand. The actor issued a public apology and promised to disassociate from the brand. "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause," he said in a note on Twitter. "But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added. He further added that the brand will air his ads till the legal duration of the contract expires.

According to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003, and Advertising Standards Council India guidelines, celebrities are not allowed to endorse products that require health warnings on the packaging. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan was in soup over promoting a pan masala brand. Following criticisms, he cut ties with the brand and returned the money he received for promoting it.

Despite these advertising guidelines, Bollywood A-listers such as Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma have (at some point) endorsed tobacco brands like Vimal, Signature, Baba Elaichi and Pan Bahar--through a tactic called surrogate marketing. Surrogate marketing is the promotion of an unregulated product, to remind consumers of a regulated, harmful product. For example, pan masala for tobacco, bottled water or glass for alcohol and many others. The tactics are used to keep the brand name and image on the top of people's minds. According to media estimates, the tobacco brands collectively spend over Rs 700- 800 crores for advertising every year. From reality shows to Indian Premier League (IPL), their names are always associated with everything popular on television. Interestingly, it's not just actors, event cricketing icons like Sunil Gavaskar and Virendra Shewag have been part of these brands.