Rishab Shetty's village drama Kantara Chapter 1 teaser is out and has created curiosity about the film's plot. We know the prequel will revolve around the earlier lives of the Kambala villagers. The teaser begins with the voice of Rishab asking us whether they can see the 'light' that helps them look both into the 'past and the future.' Cut to Shiva looking up at the moon however, he is in a completely different avatar--long hair, a ripped body, and a trishool in hand. One of the title cards reads, 'During the reign of Kadambas.'

So what's the plot of the Kantara prequel? Remember Shiva's father who was leading the Bhoota Kola festival for years! The prequel will focus on his divinity and Rishab Shetty will once again play the lead. Apart from that, the film will reportedly focus on feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection crisis, human vs nature conflict and agriculture. According to buzz, the film will be set in the 300CE during the reigns of the Kadamba empire who ruled Karnakata and Konkan.

The actor-director had the idea of the prequel while shooting for the film however he waiting for the right time to begin. Rishab and his team have started working on the screenplay, the shoot is likely to begin soon and the team is looking for a 2024 release. B Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the music for the prequel also.

Kantara was the surprise hit of 2022 grossing Rs 400 crore worldwide. With Rishab Shetty as director and lead actor, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also included Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. The film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.