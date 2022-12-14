After Ananya Panday confessed that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot' on Koffee with Karan S7, the two actors were spotted in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Is this a beginning of a new relationship? Well, only time will tell but till then, the fans are excited and are calling the jodi 'hit'!

Actor Sanjay Kapur's daughter Shanaya who is best friends with Ananya shared a video on Instagram in which Aditya is seen watching the Argentina football match in Qatar. The actor reportedly flew with Ananya, her father Chunkey Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya, and Jahaan Kapoor.

A picture is doing the rounds on social media with the entire group outside the jetplane. "Never dreamt that I would be there in the stadium and watch Messi scoring a goal in a World Cup semi final, what an unbelievable moment to watch this with 85k Argentinians fans all screaming Messi Messi," Sanjay Kapoor captioned the video in which Aditya is also spotted.

"Aditya and Ananya are dating so it's confirmed," one fan commented. Another read: "Adi." [sic] On Koffee with Karan 7, Ananya revealed that her newest crush is 'Fitoor' actor. She said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." And when Karan asked, "What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?", Ananya went speechless.

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur were last spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

On the professional front

Up next for Aditya Roy Kapur is "Gumraah", the remake of Tamil hit "Thadam", and the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama "The Night Manager". Sandeep Modi, who co-created and co-directed the hit series "Aarya" last year, will direct the Indian version for Disney+ Hotstar.

Kapur will take on the lead role of Jonathan Pine, a part previously played by Tom Hiddleston in the 2016 British limited series.

Meanwhile, actor Ananya Panday recently completed filming for her upcoming feature "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan". Billed as "a coming of digital-age story" of three friends in Mumbai, the film stars Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

(With PTI inputs)