Last night, Karan Johar hosted a party for his industry friends at a plush restaurant. Karan's friends from the industry put their best fashion foot forward and graced the party. The guest list comprised of Sonam Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the bash. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. Gen z stars Shanaya Kapoor, Sharvari, Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa and many more.

Who wore what!

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a tangerine-hued mini dress with a corseted midriff, halter straps, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Aryan Khan looked dapper in casuals but didn't pose for the cameras. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white outfit, and Sharvari was dressed in red. Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar opted for an all-black outfit.

Shweta Bachchan chose a black midi-length slip dress and a grey check-printed blazer for the party.

Sonam Kapoor steals the show

But it was Sonam Kapoor who stunned the media as well as netizens with her outfit and post-pregnancy weight loss.

The actress looked stunning in an ice-blue midi dress featuring a shawl-inspired neckline. Fans were in awe of her weight loss.

They flocked to paparazzi accounts and lauded her for her fitness regime and mesmerising outfit.

A user wrote, "She lost soo much weight post-delivery. Wow."

Another one wrote, "She looks so fit."

On the work front, Karan Johar is back with direction after a hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.