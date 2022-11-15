Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, 2020, was a shocker for many. His untimely demise became a topic of discussion and debate on social media, fans targeted Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for ruining the actor's life. Some of them even slammed director Karan Johar for favouring star kids over other actors who have paved their own path in the industry.

The entire SSR death led to a massive controversy with social media having their own version of the actor's death. All this and more started the debate on outsiders vs nepotism. Social media became a warzone with each day SSR fans lashing out at Karan and Rhea and calling out KJO and the gang for the cause of SSR's death. His fans started the trend #JusticeForSSR on Twitter. It's been over two years since the actor passed away, and the trend is still going strong.

After two years, Rhea is now getting clicked at Bollywood parties and get-togethers. However, it seems that even now SSR's fans have not forgotten or forgiven the actress. Recently the actress was at a party with Karan Johar, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Bhavna Panday, along with other Bollywood celebrities. The pictures shared by Seema and other celebs went viral. Upon seeing the pictures of Rhea partying with Karan Johar, fans of SSR lashed out at the actress for partying; they started calling her a "murderer."

On Monday, November 14, Karan Johar was seen partying with the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh shared inside party pictures on her social media. In the pictures, Seema along with Karan Johar and Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and other stars were seen posing for the camera.

The pictures didn't go down well with SSRians, (fans of SSR), they brutally trolled Rhea for partying.

SSR's fans wrote, "Arrest of Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty is also need of an hour to reveal truth. Justice4SSR Need OfThe Hour."

Another one wrote, "The worker of Cooper hospital also made it clear that Rhea Chakraborty was present with body in hospital at least for 25 minutes. Signature Drive For Sushant."

The third one mentioned, "Why rhea no plz"

Some of them came to Rhea's rescue

A fan wrote, "#RheaChakraborty meeting those associated with Dharma Cornerstone doesn't seems to be a mere coincidence. Hope some good project is in the offing beyond cosy selfies."

Times when Rhea shared unseen pictures and videos with Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea via her social media often shares unseen pictures and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput. She often reminisces about the time she was with him. Be it Sushant Singh's death anniversary or his birthday. Rhea never fails to share those priceless precious moments with her fans.

On Sushant's second death anniversary in June this year, Rhea shared rare and unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram handle. Rhea captioned the set of pictures, "Miss you every day".

Even on the late actor's second birth anniversary on January 21, 2022, Rhea shared an unseen workout video featuring both of them. She captioned it, "Miss u so much" with a red heart emoji.