Well, did you know Ranveer Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were in the same college, and Ranveer's girlfriend broke up with him because she wanted to be with Fitoor actor Aditya?

Ranveer narrated this particular incident in 2017 at Neha Dhupia's No-filter Neha season 2. After Ranveer spoke his heart out, Aditya, who usually keeps his personal life under wraps opened up about his college affair.

Read on to know who said what and the girl Ranveer and Aditya fell for!

When Ranveer said 'His girlfriend left him for Aditya'

Talking about Aditya, Ranveer had said:

He was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.

Reportedly the girl Aditya and Ranveer are talking about is Hema Malini's younger daughter Ahana Deol.

A TOI report had said, "Ahana and Ranveer were very close. They were part of the same friends' circle. However, their relationship just fizzled out with time. I guess it was infatuation as both of them were very young then. The parting was amicable, but the warmth between the two of them is not as it used to be. There is a bit of awkwardness when they cross each other's paths, but that can't be helped."

Aditya Roy Kapur denies that he never came in between Ranveer and his girlfriend.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror Aditya said:

Ranveer was just being dramatic while sharing the story of his heartbreak and that he had started dating the girl months after her and Ranveer's breakup. Maybe, I didn't know how he felt.

Claiming that he had not stolen his girlfriend, he further clarified:

Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her.

Coming back to 2020, Ranveer is married to Deepika

Ranveer Singh is today happily married to Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for about six to seven years.

The actors fell in love with each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela'. After this, the duo featured together in two more movies namely, 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Aditya Roy Kapur is dating Diva Dhawan

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur has last seen in Sadak 2 opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. Aditya Roy Kapur is rumoured to be dating model Diva Dhawan. Quite often the lovey-dovey couple is clicked together outside popular eatery joints in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ahana Deol is also happily married to Vaibhav Vohra and has two kids.