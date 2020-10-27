This year 2020 is hard and grim for most of us, especially the daily wage workers and our helpers like drivers, housemaids, cook and cleaners. Some of them even lost their jobs owing to the novel coronavirus.

We have seen how actors and people have helped their house helps and drivers sail through the pandemic by giving them their salary on time, and providing them with essentials.

But did you know Jacqueline Fernandez gifted one of her staff member a car? Yes, you heard that, right!!

As per reports, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the member a car. However, she didn't know when the car would be delivered; and as soon as the car was delivered Jacky who is shooting for a film came out and shot the video for her staff member in the traffic police uniform.

Take a look at the video below.

In the video, you can see them performing Puja on the sets as the car surprisingly got delivered on the sets.

The video shows Jacqueline in a traffic cop's costume. She is asked to step back as her staff member breaks a coconut on the road, next to the new car. Others around them cheer as the coconut spills water in the first stroke.

Jacqueline had gifted car to her makeup artist too.

Previously, Jacqueline had also gifted a car to her makeup artist and is known for being very kind-hearted and loving towards everyone in life.

Work front

Jacqueline also shared a picture from the sets of the movie on Instagram. "How was everyone's Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace," she wrote along with a picture in which she is also seen holding a coffee mug. The Kick actor also shared a few Instagram stories of her getting ready for the upcoming project.

Jacqueline will be seen in Kick 2 with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yam Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. She also has a film with John Abraham called Attack.

Well, we wish we were also Jacky's staff member, right?