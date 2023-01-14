Friday night saw a host of Bollywood celebrities putting their fashion foot forward at the birthday bash of Kajal Anand, popular as Putlu among her circle of industry friends. From 90's superstars to GENZ, stars, the bash saw who's who from the entertainment industry.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Shweta Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gauri Khan and her children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others graced their presence at the party.

Who wore what

Rani Mukerji

As the temperature in Mumbai dropped drastically, Rani Mukerji was seen in a bright pink sweater and distressed denim with quirky blue and pink heels and accessorised her look with brown shades.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar looked handsome in all noir attire. He opted for causal denim and a jacket.

Ananya looked elegant in a strapless dark green dress.

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan opted for a black dress. Navya Naveli's rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also spotted at the party. He opted for black casuals.

Navya Naveli Nanda looked breathtakingly beautiful in a beige one-piece.

It was a delight to see Fardeen Khan at a public event.

Khan-daan

Gauri Khan turned heads in a short beige dress with matching heels. While Aryan looked dapper in a white tee.

Suhana, who is rumoured to be dating Agastya was photographed outside the party venue.

Other celebrities who amped up the glamour quotient were:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi looked no less than a power couple. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, and director Ayan Mukerji, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also attended the party.