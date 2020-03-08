While several Ramayanas and Mahabharatas came on our channels over the decades, the one we all remember and absolutely loved was Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana featuring Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita. Now three decades later, let's take a look at how the cast of Ramayana transformed over the years.

Arun Govil: Arun Govil gained popularity as Ram in Ramayana. Though he did few other shows as well, no show could get him the same kind of popularity which his role as Ram for Ramayana got him. However, Arun also had to pay a huge price for playing Ram. He told TOI, "I had started my career as a Hindi film hero and post Ramayan, when I wanted to return to Bollywood, the producers said, 'Your image as Ram is so strong, we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role.' They felt that I was not suited for commercial movies anymore. That became the biggest minus point of my career, and I realised that I could never return to showbiz the way I wanted to. I took up a few TV shows, but every time I did something, people rejected me saying, 'Arre, Ramji kya kar rahe hain'."

He further added, "I was disappointed and there was a question mark on my career. On one hand, a single show had earned me immense love and admiration, but on the other, my career came to a standstill. I worked for a few more years before putting a full stop to my career in showbiz. For the last 14 years, I have not done anything, except maybe make a few special appearances. I have not given up on acting completely, but I will do something only if it is good."

Deepika Chikhalia whom the nation loved and worshipped as Mata Sita had once said in an interview, "I know only one thing that I am an actor. I have never fooled myself that I am Sita. I used to take care of my dressings. Whenever I used to go in public or any function that time I used to wear saree. Wherever there was a possibility of having camera, that time I wear only saree."

The cast of Ramayana was recently invited on The Kapil Sharma Show. They revealed that they were offered hefty sums to pose sensuously or get a race photoshoot done.