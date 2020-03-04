The cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana - Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri - were no less than Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman for viewers who never missed a single episode when it used to air on Doordarshan almost three decades ago. Their public image was such that even the actors couldn't dare to trivialise it keeping the sentiments of their viewers in mind.

The trio had a reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show and needless to say that it one of the magical moments on television to witness them together. And while the iconic cast of Ramayana was having a gala time interacting with Kapil Sharma and the audience, Arun Govil revealed that there was a time when they were approached for sensuous photoshoots.

"While we were shooting for 'Ramayan', a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money," Arun Govil recalled.

Apart from this revelation, Arun along with Deepika, Sunil and Ramayana producer Subhash Sagar spoke about working on their hit TV serial of the eighties.

The episode will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With IANS Inputs)