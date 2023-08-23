Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is a passionate football player. The young lad was recently seen after a practice match and netizens were quick to spot a hickey on his neck. With shorts, t-shirt and a bandana; Arhaan looked uber cool. When paps asked him to pose, he revealed that he is very tired but also posed for them. As he walked his way towards the car, netizens spotted a love bite on his neck.

Social media reactions

"Is that a hickey," asked one user. "Did anyone saw the hickey on the neck (sic)," asked another. "Anyone notice on his neck," one more social media user asked. "Neckpiece bohot khubsurat hain pata nahi kaha se liya (neckpiece is beautiful, where did it come from)," asked another social media user. "That hickey makes him look hotter," was one more of the comments.

Arhaan's gap year

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan might have parted ways but the two have always remained there co-parenting their son. Arhaan had taken a break before going abroad for his college. Malaika had revealed that she wasn't comfortable sending him out of the home and thus took some time for both of them to adjust. However, Arhaan ensured that he kept himself occupied throughout his gap year.

"He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he's driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they're healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic," Malaika had said in an interview.