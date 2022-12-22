Keeping her frequent paparazzi interactions aside, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has been in the headlines ever since she started her brand-new show 'Moving In With Malaika' on Disney+Hotstar.. The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' star, who is known for her bold style and fashion sense, is often in the news for being trolled by netizens for her attire. However, it seems that not only the netizens but her son Arhaan Khan is also not that fond of her dressing sense.

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan trolls her

In the recent episode of the show, she invited her sister Amrita Arora, mother Joyce Polycarp, and son Arhaan Khan for a lunch at her house. The episode is all fun and laughter till her 20-year-old boy decided to crack a joke on her mother's sexy outfit on the show. Arhaan said that she looked like a jail inmate and ended up comparing his mom's crop top with a table napkin.

For the episode, Malaika chose to wear a white and black top that matched with the table napkins on her dining table with similar patterns of white and black horizontal strips.

During the episode, jokingly Malaika told her mom, "Looking at this (pointing at the table mats placed around), he asked me why am I dressed like the table napkins."

"You are looking like a prison inmate right now"

Following this, Arhaan said, "That had to have been intentional, knowing you!" and Malaika replied, "No it was not intentional, it was totally coincidental. Why would I?" Arhaan added, "You are looking like a prison inmate right now," and everyone started laughing. Malaika's mom also said, "Yeah, you are actually right. They do wear this."

Arhaan also spoke about the importance of his aunt, Amrita Arora, in the episode and said, "I am biased for Amu. She keeps pushing herself to get on your (Malaika) position. She is like my second mother, but now I feel like she is coming on the first position," he said.

Speaking about his grandmother, Malaika's son said, "I made a promise to Ammuma that every winter break I'm back here because Christmas day belongs to her. I will make sure I'm back for it no matter what. Amummas food is the best in the world, the tastiest food I've ever eaten I'll continue to eat I've been travelling."