Malaika Arora is acing not just in her professional life but her personal life too. From being one of the most sought-after celebs to turning supermom for her son, Arhaan; Malaika is at the top of her game.

On Mother's Day, Malaika spoke at length about being the best mom and in the process, not letting her individual self be forgotten.

Malaika's post on motherhood

In a long social media post, she wrote, "'This will end your career!' is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you'd barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom!"

Arora went on to add, "I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won't lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I've lived up to both the promises. 2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!"

The working mom guilt Talking about the "working" mom guilt, the diva said, "But I had 'working mom' guilt. So, I maximized my time with Arhaan. Every morning, I'd sing malayalam songs to him, the ones my mom sang to me. Then, I'd strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family. And even Arbaaz & I had set rules—one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything! Even when Arbaaz & I told him we were separating, he understood. And ever since, regardless of our differences, Arbaaz & I've been a unit when it comes to parenting. When Arhaan had to shave, I called Arbaaz who took me through the process; it was fun!"

How equation with Arhaan has changed

"Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. The morning singing routine has now transitioned into a Sunday cooking ritual. And now that he's away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it's a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I've my work, my friends & my life," she elaborated.

"So, live your dream—go after that job, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn't mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop! #NoOneLikeMom," Malaika wrote while concluding the post.