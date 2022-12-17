"You have fallen greatly": Arhaan Khan tells mother Malaika Arora, leaves her shocked

Moving in with Malaika has been making quite some buzz. From relationships, motherhood, body shaming to just about everything; Malaika Arora is as unfiltered as one can get. In one of the upcoming episodes, Malaika will be seen reaching the airport to welcome son, Arhaan Khan. The two instantly start their banter.

Arhaan Khan's shocking comment

It is then that Arhaan reveals that someone else has taken the top spot replacing her in his list. Arhaan tells Malaika "You have fallen greatly". He goes on to add that his aunt – Amrita Arora has taken the spot instead. This leaves the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya girl a bit embarrassed and shocked too. From Farah Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nora Fatehi to Bharti Singh; many celebs have featured in the Moving in with Malaika episodes.

Malaika on facing insecurities

In one of the episodes, Malaika revealed that she does get insecure when she loses out work to someone prettier, younger and perhaps more talented. She said that she is also human and faces these insecurities often.

"I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like sh*t, man, that job could've been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life," she said on the show.