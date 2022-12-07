Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has made her big OTT debut with Moving in Malaika which is streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The show gives a glimpse of how Malaika the star is in real life. With friends and family speaking about the actress's day-to-day life. The show has received mixed responses from the audiences.

Fans love how she has spoken about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the respect both Arbaaz and Malaika have for each other. The duo are often papped at the airport to receive their son Arhann from the airport, and most of the time, when they have to see off.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan get emotional after meeting their son Arhaan [Watch]

On Tuesday night, Malaika, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and their son Arhaan reunited at Mumbai airport to receive their son Arhaan, who arrived in Mumbai. Arhaan is currently pursuing higher studies abroad.

The video and photos of Malaika and Arbaaz receiving their son at the Mumbai airport were shared on several paparazzi handles.

A user said, "So rightly said, they are handling their respective lives as also their son with dignity...they are co-parenting the child n that's what's important....no mud-slinging or blame games, two matured adults who decided to part ways amicably."

Another user, "Just love the way both are respecting each other's life & co-parenting their son and all those cribbing about Arjun Kapoor & Giorgia Andriani should know above everything comes Happiness, if they aren't happy together, it's better they separate & live happily individually."

The third user just remarked, "Happy family."

The fourth comment, "I just feel so happy as they have kept aside everything and are always there for their child."

Malaika Arora on ex-husband Arbaaz Khan: "He let me be the person I am today"

Recently Malaika talked about her equation with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and she said, "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am. We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed.

"I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years and divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to a 20-year-old son named Arhaan. Both Arbaaz and Malika are happily co-parenting their son Arhaan.

Meanwhile, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani.