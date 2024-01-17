were the last guests on the finale episode of Koffee with Karan. The two veteran actresses spoke at length about their careers, family, glamour and much more. Zeenat Aman also revealed how she has raised her sons to be true feminists. During the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Zeenat Aman, "What is the one thing that you taught your sons about women early on in their lives?"

Zeenat Aman on raising her sons as feminists

The veteran actress was quick to say, "Well, I have been a single mother for most of their lives, and they were raised by strong women. So, I think they are feminists. They are kind to women. They are respectful of women, they honour women as equal partners, and I am very proud of them for that." While Karan lauded Aman for saying this, netizens feel Neetu Kapoor was making faces during this.

Reactions to Neetu's expression

"This is such a slap on Mama Kapoor's face. Saw this video on Instagram, and oh god, that expression on Neetu's face," wrote a user. "It was like a chapri sitting next to a lawyer, this entire episode. Neetu's jealousy and illiteracy clearly showed on her face," a reddit user wrote. "Mama Kapoor may want to learn from this 2cent," another user commented. "Neetu's whole life flashed before her eyes," was one more of the comments.

"The look that Neetu gave is the same look that some men give when a woman says "I'm a feminist" the ones who can't stand talks of woman empowerment, thinks feminism is male bashing, etc," a comment read. "She forgot that she's also a woman," another comment read. "Zeenat is far too intelligent for Neetu to even comprehend those words," was one more of the comments.

In the episode, Neetu Kapoor spoke about Rishi Kapoor being a controlling husband and boyfriend. She added that Rishi always demanded respect and maintained distance from his children and wife. She revealed that it was in his last year that he let go of all those boundaries and became a friend to all of them.