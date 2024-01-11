Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman were the latest guests on Koffee with Karan. The two divas have worked together in films like – Yaadon Ki Baarat, The Great Gambler, Dharamveer, Hiralal Pannalal and more. Talking about how the two did films together but weren't friends, Zeenat Aman said that they were all busy with their work and their careers. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor said that Zeenat was always ahead of the times.

Why Neetu and Zeenat couldn't be friends

"We both were very different kind of people. Zeenat was what you would say, today's women. I mean the women of today, She was back then. She came into the industry with this great body, very westernised and we were all so motu motu.." Neetu Kapoor said. To this, Zeenat recalled how she first saw Neetu in Yaadon Ki Baarat song and called her "vivacious" and a "great dancer".

Neetu further said, "But she was style aur sexiness ki dukaan, matlab dukaan thhi ye. She was so good.." To this, Karan Johar asked Aman, "I'm apologising in advance, but you walked in, [in the industry] with a banging body, so gorgeous, absolutely sexy. Neetu-ji told me that everybody got shook up because they thought that they would have to look like this."

How Zeenat maintained that body

When Karan asked how Zeenat maintained that kind of body when there weren't gyms or trainers back then, Zeenat said that she used to walk a lot. Neetu Kapoor revealed that she once peeped into her van and saw her carrying yogurt and stir fried cabbage in her lunch box. To this, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress revealed that she was always mindful of what she was eating. The two veteran actresses then revealed how they used to hop from one shoot to another on the same day and had no attachment to their characters.

Neetu Kapoor revealed that there used to be no prep for any project. They would land on set, remember the lines and just say it with emotions. They also spoke about how they sometimes used to forget their name and character from one movie and the characters would get mixed up in their head.