Neetu Kapoor spoke at length about Rishi Kapoor's last days in New York with family. She recalled the time and called it the best and the worst time of their lives. She called it the saddest year as that was the time when Rishi Kapoor's cancer had been diagnosed and he was battling for the last few days of his life. On the other hand, that was the year that Rishi Kapoor gave them all the love he had in his heart.

All about Rishi Kapoor's last days

Neetu Kapoor called New York the saddest time, but the best time for her. "So Karan for me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good part of our relationship and of our time in New York. So New York was really sad, but we had the best year, I had the best year of my life. Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love," the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress said.

What made his last days, their best

The veteran actress revealed how Rishi Kapoor liked to keep his distance from family, wasn't that open and loving; and made respect come in between them. She added that however, in his last year, he showed love and expressed himself and that's why they had the best time as a family.

"He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them. But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time," Neetu Kapoor further said.

After Rishi Kapoor's demise, Neetu had revealed that both her kids – Ranbir and Riddhima keep asking her to stay with them but she doesn't as she likes her own space and privacy. Neetu Kapoor added that she doesn't want the two kids to sit on her head and instead finds solace in staying on her own.