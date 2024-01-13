Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman were the latest guests on Koffee with Karan. The two veteran actresses spilled the beans on their friendships in the industry, the work culture and lots more. Both, Neetu and Zeenat also spoke about their friendship with Hema Malini, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. Neetu Kapoor said that she feels Jaya Bachchan is a lovely person and fights with paparazzi purposely as she enjoys it.

Neetu on Jaya's tiff with paps

"I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose. She did it once and now she does it on purpose. She is not like that. She is so lovely," the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress said. "I think they (paps) also enjoy it," she further added. Neetu Kapoor went on to add that Jaya and the paps do it in cahoots. "They enjoy it, she enjoys it. I think they are all in cahoots."

On friendship with Rekha

Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman also spoke fondly about Rekha. The two ladies heaped praise on the veteran actress. They called her funny and also revealed how she does an excellent mimicry. "I really don't know how it started. She was just a very friendly person. She is a very sweet and warm person. She would just drop by without informing me. So she was just like one of those girls, and she was very funny. She would do a lot of mimicry." Zeenat Aman also said, "She came to my home on Nepean Sea Road."

Hema Malini unaffected

Neetu went on to mimic Hema Malini and called her the most pure and unaffected. "She (Hema) is very open. She is very frank. She is unaffected and pure." Neetu Kapoor went on to reveal how she left the industry at the peak of her career and didn't regret any of it. She also recalled how Rishi Kapoor was a controlling husband and always wanted her around him.

"My kids were born, and I just wanted to dedicate myself to my children and my house, and my husband was very possessive. He wanted me all the time to just be around and be there. So that's the way my life was, and I was very happy. I had such a lovely household, everybody was so full of love, and my mother-in-law was one of the best human beings ever," she said.