It has to be some sort of eerie, karmic connection that brought Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor together as life-partners. Nothing about the two of them said that the two could end up with each other, but they did and how! While Saif had done several movies with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena was treated as a child by Saif and others on the set.

While one section was rejoicing the fact that India's first family, the Kapoor family was getting into an alliance with The Nawabs of Pataudi, there was another section which couldn't digest the news. Saif Ali Khan tied-the-knot with Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012. While their fans were gushing with excitement and happiness for this royal pair, Twitter had a field day cracking jokes on this matrimony.

Twitter's field day at Saif - Kareena wedding

As per an India Today report, Columnist Suhel had tweeted, "Kareena Kapoor at Saif's first wedding,wished him: he said "Thank you beta": lesson: no beta to any girl who wishes you on your wedding." "The best revenge Shahid Kapoor can take is by marrying Saif's daughter who is 19 now," "Second Hand Jawani Weds Halkat Jawani," were some of the other jokes floating on social media back then.

Equation between Kareena, Amrita and Sara

Saif Ali Khan had revealed that Kareena had asked him to inform and seek Amrita's approval before tying-the-knot with Kareena as being the mother of their two kids, she had all the rights to know about it. Sara Ali Khan had revealed that her mother Amrita had dressed her up for her father's wedding ceremony. Not just that, Sara has also said that she already has a mother and Kareena is more like a friend to her.

"I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father's (Saif Ali Khan) wife. I respect her, and realise that she makes my father happy. We belong to the same profession, and have a similar world, thus, our conversations include that as well," Sara had said on Koffee with Karan.