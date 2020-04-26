Ever since her debut, Kareena Kapoor has always made statements that leave us off-guard. The diva, known for her unfiltered and uninhibited statements, manages to get quite a few eyebrows raised with her candid confessions, more often than not. So, should it come as a surprise when Kareena revealed that she wanted to date Rahul Gandhi? Yes, you read that right.

There was a time when Kareena wanted to be in a relationship with Rahul Gandhi. And mind you, it didn't come without any reason. The diva had reasoned that since they both come from legendary families with remarkable lineage, it would be an interesting pair. We don't know about Mr Gandhi, but the nation must have found this as a pleasant surprise.

Kareena's confession

Talking to Simi Garewal, Kareena, who had just done Refugee had had an unfiltered conversation about everything under the sun; relationships, link-ups, family and work. On being asked whom would she like to date, Kareena had said, "Shall I say this, I don't know if I should."

"But I don't mind it's controversial. Rahul Gandhi. I'd like to know him. I have been flipping through his pictures in a magazine and wondering what would it be like to have a conversation with him. I come from a family with a lineage of films and he comes from a family with a lineage of politics. So, maybe we'd make an interesting conversation."

Kareena - Shahid

Though it was not Rahul Gandhi she made news for being in a relationship with but Shahid Kapoor, who stole her heart. The duo dated for a solid five-years where the two not only had rosy things to say about each other but also kept mentioning each other's names and how their lives have changed ever since coming into a relationship. But, right when the world was waiting for the two to take the next step in their relationship, the duo called it off.

However, Shahid had expressed his desire once on Koffee with Karan to still be in touch with Kareena Kapoor. He had said that since the two had been in a relationship, it would have been nice if they could meet at a public place sometimes, instead of harbouring all the awkwardness.