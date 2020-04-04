Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh maintain a cordial relationship today but there was a time when the two were madly in love with each other. Though Saif had revealed the harsh reality behind his divorce with Amrita, till now none are aware of Amrita's side of the story. In an interview, Amrita had revealed how her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore had given her a tough time after she got married to Saif. She also said that she used to ask Saif to never leave her alone in the room with his mom Sharmila as it used to be quite stressful for her.

Saif and Amrita's marriage was a shock for the fans as well as for their families as the two didn't even inform either of their families about the marriage. And that was one reason why Sharmila wasn't ready to accept Amrita as her daughter-in-law. Also, the age difference between Amrita and Saif was almost 12 years which was another reason that the couple had a big NO-NO.

Amrita opens up

In the interview, Amrita also revealed that she was always under scrutiny whenever there was any family gatherings or get-togethers to meet the newly married couple. Saif and Amrita got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage.

On the contrary, post the divorce Saif had opened up on the reason behind him separating from Amrita, In an interview given to a leading daily Saif was quoted as saying, "My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife's space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sarah all the time. I'm not allowed to meet my children. They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there's a new woman in my life who'd influence my children against their mother. That's so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita's relatives and maidservants while she's out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I'm more than willing to support my family," said Saif.

Saif marries Kareena Kapoor

Today Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor and are parents to son Taimur Ali Khan while Amrita is a single mother who took care of her two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. A couple of years ago there was news of Sharmila messaging Amrita after 14 years and complimented her on how well she has brought up Sara after watching her debut on the big screen with 'Kedarnath'.