Saif Ali Khan has been spending quality time with his family amid the lockdown. From reading books to planting saplings with his little munchkin Taimur, Saif can be seen all relaxed in his pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, donning a white and comfy Kurta Pyjama. After his potty statement on the Prime Time news channel, Taimur who is the favourite face of paparazzi was making the headlines.

While other Bollywood celebs are running behind the conventional forms of workout like pilates, yoga and functional training, Daddy Saif is back with his 'Taimur style workout' and says running behind him is some sort of workout in itself. While talking to the Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan revealed secrets of keeping himself healthy during the lockdown.

Saif Ali Khan's lockdown routine

He said, "I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I'm coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout."

Omkara actor went to defined quarantine in a philosophical way and said, "by an expanse of water." "But it's important to know how to spend time at sea and adapt to the changes in lifestyle that comes from being shut in because even sailors suffer from cabin fever," he added.

He revealed that he's getting to spend more time with his lovely wife and Taimur is also having a blast with both of his parents around him, all the time. In the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram, we have seen Taimur and Saif enjoying gardening together.

Talking about the same, Saif revealed, "I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I'm the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it's all very nice and peaceful."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's performance in Sacred Games 2 was highly appreciated by the audience. He also played a pivotal role in Tanhaji alongside Ajay Devgan and Kajol. He was also seen in Jawaani Janeman with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala.