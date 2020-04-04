Mahesh Babu and Parasuram's movie has been making headlines in the recent times for various reasons. Reports claim that the film will go on floors in the second week of May. But till now, neither Mahesh nor Parasuram have made an official announcement on their collaboration.

The big ticket entertainer has a lot of buzz and fans of Mahesh are waiting to know more and more about this film. But till now, the makers haven't announced anything big.

Sara Ali Khan or Keerthy Suresh

Speculations are rife that Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady of the film. But now, buzz is that these are just rumours and that none of them are true.

But now, it is said that Sara Ali Khan is being considered as the leading lady of the film. Parasuram, is apparently impressed with performance of Sara in a couple of her films and thinks that she would be suitable enough to pair up with Mahesh. If things go as per plans, and if Sara agrees to work for the film, this will be her debut project in Telugu.

If Sara's says 'no' to the offer, it is said that Kiara Advani is the immediate option for the makers. Kiara Advani made her debut in Telugu film industry with Bharat Ane Nenu, which again has in the lead role. Kiara was later seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama too.

On the other hand, Mahesh has a film lined up with Vamsi Paidipally and the actor himself has confirmed it. This film might take some time to go on floors.