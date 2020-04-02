When you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan there are two characters who cross your mind. Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Geet from Jab We Met. Back when the actress was shooting for Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously, she treated Jab We Met as her second option and was more excited for her performance in Tashan which was being released under the banners of YRF, alongside stars such as Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan.

During an interaction with Film Companion, the actress revealed," I was shooting for a film called Tashan which was a YRF film and I was giving Jab We Met a kind of treatment that listen, I am working with Yash Raj Films.

"I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight. I am going to wear a bikini and I am going to kill it. That was my vibe on the set of Jab We Met. (I was like) My main passion project (Tashan) is going to make me and I am going to be like Kill Bill."

"I am going to kill it. This...(Jab We Met) I am just shooting. I was like I am just mouthing the lines and it is fun. But that's the film (Tashan) that is going to kill it. It will change my life and I am going to be like Uma Thurman of Kill Bill (sic)."

Both the films had happened at a time when she was dating Shahid Kapoor.

"Shahid was the one who said that I should hear the script of the film. He was like, 'It's amazing, the girl's part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film. Of course, after that destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened between this film (Jab We Met) and Tashan. We all went in separate ways and the beauty of this movie (Jab We Met) came out of it (sic)," she added.

It was on the sets of Jab We Met where Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan last collaborated as on-screen lovers. Much later in 2016, they worked together in the controversial film Udta Punjab, where they were not romantically paired with each other.

Speaking of Tashan and that became the platform where she met Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I met Saif (during Tashan). I actually thought that that (Tashan) was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him."