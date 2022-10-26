Moviegoers get to witness a double dose of entertainment this week as two films were released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in theatres. One of which is Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Raku Preet Singh in the leading roles. And the second one is Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha's action-adventure film Ram Setu.

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God didn't give out much about the movie. However, the audience is spellbound upon seeing the film.

What is the film about?

The story revolves around, Ayaan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra), a short-tempered, egoistic and greedy real-estate dealer who is married to Ruhi (Rakul Preet Singh). They have a daughter named Pihu. However, one day, Ayaan meets with a fatal accident and is transported to Yamlok where CG short form of Chitragupt) essayed by Ajay Devgn tells Ayaan to play the Game Of Life and if he triumphs, he will get the boon to be alive. The film dwells deep into life after death and gives a whole new perspective to life. It's emotional, and funny and promises wholesome entertainment.

If you are planning to watch the film this weekend with your family and friends, Take a look at the reviews shared by the audience who have already watched the film

A user wrote, "#ThankGod makes you smile and cry but moreover will make you think about your decisions and will give you a whole new perspective to life. Kudos to the entire team for making such a Stunning Movie. MUST WATCH."

Another user wrote, "#ThankGod review: Watched thank god .Good light hearted comedy movie which you can enjoy with your families. Proper punch lines, good comic timing,some scenes could had reduced length.. Overall rating 3.5/5."

The third one mentioned, "To be honest #ThankGod is below average movie."

What an amazing movie this one which just made my day.@SidMalhotra & Rakul preet looks so good in this movie and specially their performance#ThankGod — Aishwarya (@Aishwaryagosh) October 25, 2022

Despite of facing religious statement



Reviews are on mass level ?

It's all about mass maharaja #Ajaydevgn charm



Movie is getting lots of appreciation and good reviews from public and critics



Ps~ fun banter, emotional, family drama



Is diwali #thankgod wali pic.twitter.com/prioEdIsJl — Aaryan ? (@Aaryan_72) October 25, 2022

I have watched this movie and I liked it so much the best part of the movie is SidMalhotra and the concept was was interesting and @SidMalhotra was so amazing.. #ThankGod — Vaishnavi✷ (@vishhii_12) October 25, 2022

"The comic timing of #Siddharthmalhotra is weak #AjayDevgn as CG is Good but it's not enough us to entertain the screen play is so fast that's we can't connect with Siddhartha Malhotraa Sidd is overall decent," mentioned a cine goer.

Watch the trailer of Thank God