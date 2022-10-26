Who is Rishi Sunak? The new prime minister of UK Close
Who is Rishi Sunak? The new prime minister of UK

Moviegoers get to witness a double dose of entertainment this week as two films were released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in theatres. One of which is Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Raku Preet Singh in the leading roles. And the second one is Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha's action-adventure film Ram Setu.

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God didn't give out much about the movie. However, the audience is spellbound upon seeing the film.

Thank God Twitter review

What is the film about?

The story revolves around, Ayaan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra), a short-tempered, egoistic and greedy real-estate dealer who is married to Ruhi (Rakul Preet Singh). They have a daughter named Pihu. However, one day, Ayaan meets with a fatal accident and is transported to Yamlok where CG short form of Chitragupt) essayed by Ajay Devgn tells Ayaan to play the Game Of Life and if he triumphs, he will get the boon to be alive. The film dwells deep into life after death and gives a whole new perspective to life. It's emotional, and funny and promises wholesome entertainment.

If you are planning to watch the film this weekend with your family and friends, Take a look at the reviews shared by the audience who have already watched the film

A user wrote, "#ThankGod makes you smile and cry but moreover will make you think about your decisions and will give you a whole new perspective to life. Kudos to the entire team for making such a Stunning Movie. MUST WATCH."

Another user wrote, "#ThankGod review: Watched thank god .Good light hearted comedy movie which you can enjoy with your families. Proper punch lines, good comic timing,some scenes could had reduced length.. Overall rating 3.5/5."

The third one mentioned, "To be honest #ThankGod is below average movie."

"The comic timing of #Siddharthmalhotra is weak #AjayDevgn as CG is Good but it's not enough us to entertain the screen play is so fast that's we can't connect with Siddhartha Malhotraa Sidd is overall decent," mentioned a cine goer. 

Watch the trailer of Thank God

