Tamil song Kutty Story (Kutti Kathai) from Thalapathy Vijay's Master has become a global phenomenon. It has emerged as the 3rd most-viewed YouTube video around the world on the day of release.

Sony Music South, which has acquired the audio rights of Master, released the lyrical video of the song Kutty Story on its YouTube channel on February 14 as Valentine's Day treat. The video has garnered 22 million views on YouTube within 10 days from its release. Having gone viral, the track is the highest-viewed lyric video in the South with 9M views and 1M likes in 24 hours setting new records.

Kutti Story has vocals by Vijay, Tanglish lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Trending on #1 on YouTube for 4 days straight, this song has a very interesting lyric video. The soundtrack has surpassed the gigantic 18M mark and garnered love from across the globe!

Anirudh Ravichander took to his Twitter account to share his excitement over the reaction for the song of Master. The music director wrote, "1 crore love for Thalapathy @actorvijay sir s #KuttiStory @Arunrajakamaraj thanks bro! Kodi nandrigal to all of you for making it the biggest track of the year (sic)"

Talking about its success, he says "Collaborating with Thalapathy for the second time truly feels like a dream. It is extremely overwhelming to see audiences love and react to Kutti Story this way. When we recorded the track with Vijay Sir we knew it would be liked by the masses and would be special."

Anirudh Ravichander added, "But to see this kind of response feels great and truly pushes us to give our best going further! Thanking music lovers across the world for making Kutti Story what it is, this just once again proves that music has no language! "

Kutti Story is all about motivation, ignoring negativity and discarding hatred. The upbeat song has truly turned out to be an anthem of sorts, making it the biggest Tamil song till date.

Master is jointly produced by Xavier Britto, Jagadish and Lalit Kumar under the banners XB Film Creators and 7 Screen Studio. The producer says "We are delighted to be producing South-India's most-anticipated movie with the biggest star Vijay Sir alongside the much-loved Vijay Sethupathi directed by the very talented Lokesh in rockstar Anirudh's music."

Xavier Britto adds, "Kutti Story definitely is a huge treat for all Thalapathy's fans since it sums up the crux of his most-loved speeches till date, the title Kutti Kathai / Kutti story itself would bring about so much relatability to the fans. We are very happy with the huge welcome from audiences all over the world, we are seeing many cover versions, renditions across the internet already."

Master, which is slated for release on April 9 is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are seen as the hero and villain, while Andrea, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das essay the supporting roles.