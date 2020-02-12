A conspiracy theory was being spread on social media sites apparently by the ring-wingers in connection with recent the Income Tax raids on actor Vijay's residence, AGS Groups and financier Anbu Chezhiyan. Now, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has silenced the troll in his own style on Twitter.

According to the conspiracy theory, the radical Christian priests in Tamil Nadu were using Tamil actors to spread Christianity in the state. Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Arya and a few others were part of the network which also comprises of educationists, which will bring funds for the Christian conversion movement.

The message had names Regeena Murli, Director of Jeppiar College of Engineering, of spearheading the movement and claims she had funded Vijay's last year hit film Bigil.

Responding to the post, Vijay Sethupathi said, "Poyi vera velai irundha paarungada". (Rough translation: Go and do your work.

Here is the complete text of conspiracy theory being spread by right-wingers.

Key truths behind IT raids on Vijay –

Jeppiar's daughter Regina spearheads the Christian Conversion movement in TamilNadu

- With the help of radical Christian priests and by inclusion of key Tamil actors she wanted to accomplish this -Vijay sethupathy, Aarya, Ramesh Kanna, Aarthi and few other top personalities have already been converted in a grand function held at Vadapalani recently

- These people have been given a mandate to convert as many actors, cine technicians and other film industry employees so that they spread the message popularising Christianity

- The funding for this ought to have come from NGOs but with so many barriers brought in by Amit shah and Modi, the educational institutions were being used as vehicles for money trafficking.

- The entire funding for the recent film BIGIL was done by Regina but was camouflaged in such a way that it was as though funded by AGS films who also got a cut by lending its name

- The entire sale proceeds ( the black portion) went to Vijay and the producer , Anbu chezhian who eventually transferred the funds to Regina

- The Home ministry and the IT department were keenly observing these for the past one year - The release of movie BIGIL was the crescendo where all the factual evidences were confirmed

- That's when the IT dept closed in and conducted raids on all the people and institutions who were key players in the BIGIL release, Jeppiar trust, SRM, Loyola college trust and other Christian educational trusts along with the recently converted actors .

This is only the Tip of the Iceberg. More skeletons are likely to surprise in the coming days.