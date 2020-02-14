The first single from Vijay's Master has got a gigantic response from the fans across South India. The track sung by Thalapathy himself has got record breaking views on YouTube as it amassed over four million views in matter of five hours.

It is a simple yet impactful song where Vijay mouths inspirational lines. Arunaraja Kamaraj's English mix Tamil lyrics syncs well with the tune and the music lovers will instantly fall in love with the number.

The fans of Vijay are showering good words about 'Oru Kutti Kathai' song non-stop and it has become the talk of the town on social media sites. The icing on the cake is many celebrities have praised the track composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Here, we bring you the comments posted by celebrities on Twitter:

KRISH: One of the best "Positive" Song I've heard it in this last few decades..

@actorvijay I'm in love Annaaaa.... thank u @anirudhofficial brother..

#KuttyStory #KuttiKathai

S J Suryah: Awesome sir

Harish kalyan: Kutti story ketaacha??? #Master ❤️#ThalapathyVijay

Srinivas singer: This is sooooooooper .. Anirudh is in Top form on this one

kathir: Life is very short nanbaaaa!!!

Always be happyyy...

Our #Master with the #KuttiStory

Lovely Music-Lyrics-Voice-Lyric Video & the whole idea!! Vera level brothers

@actorvijay na @anirudhofficial

@Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @Arunrajakamaraj

@Jagadishbliss @Lalit_SevenScr

Hema Rukmani: So cute ! Absolutely charming #Thalapathy #thalapathyswag

malavika mohanan: Finally got network after a long day of shooting in a no network area, and finally got to hear #kuttistory! @actorvijay Sir- you got me addicted to this one! Whattey voice, Sir! And what a wonderfully groovy track @anirudhofficial ! Addicted and how!

Athulya Ravi: #OruKuttiKathai #Master #Thalapathy @actorvijay voice always verithanam Life is very short Nanbaaa, always be happyAll of us life has a kutty storywaiting for master arrival nanbaa

@Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial

verithanam @Arunrajakamaraj neenga kalakunga @Jagadishbliss

Pranita Jonnalagedda: Loving the lyrical video! And of course the song too

Can't wait for #Master ‍♀️

#KuttiStory

#VijayLove

#MasterSingle

Vikram Prabhu: #KuttiStory Positivity

@actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Dir_Lokesh

@Arunrajakamaraj

Ramya Subramanian: Design designa problems will come and go but ,

You Idha Ketu Konjam Chill Pannu Maapi ❤️!

#KuttiStory #ThalapathyOnFire #MasterOnBlasterMode Hail this Boss team

@Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss @anirudhofficial @Arunrajakamaraj #Logi ❤️!!!