Thalapathy Vijay fans all across the nation are eagerly waiting for the release of his new movie Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is originally scheduled to have its theatrical release on April 14. However, fresh reports suggest that the release of the film may be postponed to April 28.

Beast trying to avoid a clash with KGF 2?

It should be noted that Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 is also slated to have its theatrical release on April 14. As KGF 2 is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, makers of Beast are a little hesitant to create a theater clash.

An unofficial poster of Beast has now gone viral on the internet, and it shows that the release date Beast has been postponed to April 28.

However, the makers of Beast have not made an official announcement regarding the change in the release date of the movie. Meanwhile, Sun Pictures is expected to begin extensive promotion works of Beast from March.

Apart from Vijay, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao in other crucial roles.

KGF 2: Audiences are all set to welcome Rocky Bhai

KGF: Chapter 1 was a huge hit at the box office. The film also made Yash a Pan-Indian superstar, and he now enjoys a huge fan following all nooks of the nation.

Directed by Prashant Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to be bigger and mightier than its prequel. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of the lead antagonist in this movie, while Raveena Tandon plays another crucial role.

Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, this film is expected to break several collection records upon its theatrical release.