Sanjay Dutt reportedly gave a tough time to the makers of KGF 2. Known for his acting brilliance and hard work, Dutt would be seen as a powerful action avatar in the film. Dutt plays the role of the villain – Adheera.

The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty. After the success of the first part, the second part is only going to get bigger and grander.

Sanjay's insistence

And Sanjay Dutt is in no mood to listen to the makers. The actor has reportedly made it clear that he would perform all the high-octane stunts of the film himself. Dutt has refused to take the help of a body double and has been insistent on performing stunts himself. Now, going by his strong willpower and persona, it remained impossible for makers to convince him otherwise.

"There are elaborate action sequences in KGF 2. The movie's first part starring Kannada superstar Yash set a certain tone and the brief was to make the sequel grander. When Sanjay Dutt said he would shoot sans a body double, the production team had tried to dissuade him, citing safety reasons. But he held his ground because he felt Adheera's menacing quality will lose touch if he doesn't do the action scenes himself," a TOI report said.

How the stunts were performed

"The stunts were storyboarded and broken down before being filmed. Apparently, the action sequences have this haunting quality, which was executed skillfully by Sanjay," the report further stated. The report went on to add that Sanjay Dutt even asked them not to "insult him" by simplifying the stunts. He wanted to go ahead with the stunt scenes without any compromises or cheating.