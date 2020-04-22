From drinking alcohol to being a drug addict, Sanjay Dutt has been there done that. But very few know that Sanjay Dutt's mom Nargis Dutt was responsible for Sanjay Dutt being the spoilt brat that he was. Yes, you have read that correct, Nargis Dutt was extremely biased with Sanjay as he was always Mrs. Dutt's pampered child among the three siblings.

An excerpt from Namrata Dutt in the biography of the Kaante actor, 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', written by Yaseer Usman. In the biography, Namrata was quoted as saying, "Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She'd spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him."

The book also quoted Priya Dutt as saying that once, Nargis thought that Sanjay was gay as he used to lock up himself with his friends. "Once I heard Mom say to a friend, "Why is Sanjay's room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he's not gay."

According to the book, it also spoke about Nargis' blind trust in Sanju. In spite of several hints given by close nets, Nargis begged to differ that her son was an alcoholic and a drug addict.

An excerpt from the book read, "She trusted Sanjay against the mounting evidence that he was an addict. Even when well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, her default reply was 'My son never drinks and never touches drugs.'

On 3rd May 1981, Nargis Dutt took her last breath, just a few days before the release of Sanjay Dutt's Bollywood debut 'Rocky'. As shown in the Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju', Nargis Dutt had recorded tapes from the hospital for Sanjay. In her last tape that Sanjay heard after her death that said, "More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work."

This audiotape entirely changed Sanjay Dutt's way of life and changed him as a person for life.