Megastar Sanjay Dutt's rocky past has not been hidden to anyone. His history is full of drugs, alcohol, girls, breakups and all kind of ups and downs. However, the actor was a gem for his parents especially for his mother Nargis. They both shared a very cordial relationship.

Even though Sanjay Dutt was alleged to have done all sorts of activities which deteriorated his name, Nargis always used to deny whenever someone would want to talk of Sanjay's tryst with drugs, she would instantly say, "My son never drinks and never touches drugs."

However, did you know once even Nargis questioned Sanju about his sexuality as she doubted whether he was a 'Gay'?

When Nargis thought Sanjay Dutt was gay

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt, revealed this incident in his biography 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy' which was written by Yasser Usman. Priya said that she overheard their mother asking Sanjay's friend, why he always stays in his room locked with the boys?

"Once I heard Mom say to a friend, "Why is Sanjay's room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he's not gay," Priya was quoted saying in the book.

The book also quoted Munna Bhai's sister Namrata Dutt as saying that their mother always tried to be strict with him, she even used to throw chappals at the 60-year-old actor. But somehow she ended up pampering him and fulfilling all his demands.

"Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She'd spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him."

How Nargis' audio clip changed Sanjay Dutt's life

Although, nothing could stop the 'Rocky' actor from his addictions of drugs and smoking. After the Padmashree awardee passed away on 3 May 1981. Sanjay was heartbroken and even went into depression, which made him having overdoses of the drugs. And so Sunil Dutt made him listen to Nargis' last message, which she recorded at her deathbed.

In the audio, Nargis Dutt had said, "More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work."