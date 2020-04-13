Many actors become close while working together, and sometimes people assume it to be more than friendship. Very often actors find themselves and their lives steeped in rumours, and that can be difficult to deal with.

Sanjay Dutt and Rekha worked on Zameen Asmaan together, and rumours about their relationship began to fly. The news became so twisted, that Sanjay Dutt's father had to intervene in the process and much was said after the incident passed.

When Sunil Dutt heard about the rumours around Rekha and Sanjay Dutt's alleged relationship

Sanjay Dutt has always a controversial figure in Bollywood. Despite Sanju the movie is based on his life, the truth behind his journey still seems curious to many. He has been linked to many heroines of his time, some true, maybe some untrue.

There was a time Sanjay Dutt and Rekha were reportedly in a relationship during the shooting of Zameen Asmaan in 1984. The actor and actress were close because Rekha was helping Sanjay Dutt during a bad phase in his life. This was misinterpreted and turned into the news of his relationship with her.

What was more, the news of his relationship reached Sunil Dutt, who intervened in the process and reportedly spoke to Sanjay Dutt on the matter and then spoke to Rekha as well While nobody knows how much of the story is true, Sanjay Dutt then had to release an official statement denying the relationship as the rumours only grew.

The rumour mill exaggerated the incident by saying that the actress also wears sindoor in Sanjay Dutt's name. Even though the rumours were put to rest at the time and a book Rekha- The Untold Story albeit the attempts by both parties to clarify the whole ordeal, it is a much talked about an episode in Sanjay Dutt's life.