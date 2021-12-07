Sanjay Dutt has finally completed the dubbing of his much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. Yes, the news has been formally announced by director Prashanth Neel himself on Twitter.

On Twitter, Neel wrote, "#Adheera is back ⚔ Thank you @duttsanjay sir. See you all on April 14th 2022 on the big screensCollision symbol #KGFChapter2. [sic]"

Sanjay Dutt announced on Twitter that the dubbing work is completed. "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022! [sic]"

A small portion of the shooting and dubbing of Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2 were pending before he announced the news of being diagnosed with lung cancer. As a result, the release of the Yash-starrer was delayed.

Will Sanjay Dutt dub his Voice in Kannada?

Sanjay Dutt had earlier said that he was willing to learn the Kannada language. "I am not sure if I will be required to learn Kannada. I will definitely want to do the dialogue delivery unless the makers decide to [have it dubbed by someone else]," he is quoted as saying by the Mid-Day.

The Bollywood actor will be seen in a negative character in KGF: Chapter 2. "I last did a negative role in Agneepath [2012] and have been wanting to play a villain again. When this opportunity came my way, I thought it was perfect. It's an action-oriented film, and is right up my alley," he had said.

Sanjay Dutt has done the role of Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan, who illegally built the gold mining empire.

In the first instalment of the film, Suryavardhan overlooked Adheera as his heir of the empire to his son Garuda. Apparently, Garuda devised a plan to kill Adheera and became successful in his mission, but there seems to be a twist to the story as the latter is still alive.

The Yash-starrer, which also has Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the key roles, is scheduled to release in April 2022.