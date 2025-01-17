Ajith is known for his cool and calm nature and is a very noncontroversial person. He recently urged his fans to not address him as Thala Ajith and asked them to just call him by his name, Ajith Kumar.

The actor, who is also a part of the racing community, was recently seen participating in the 24H Dubai racing event, where he secured the third position and had a lovely message for his fans and well-wishers.

When asked about the love he receives from fans, Ajith said that he likes it only if his fans are doing well in their lives too. He wants them to be kind to his co-stars and peers say nice things about them and not get into fan wars. Ajith spoke about the toxic social media influence on the young generation.

Ajith Kumar, in an insightful interview with Gulf News, discussed the growing issue of mental health. He said, "In today's world, social media is filled with negativity. Mental health has become a major concern for many, with people struggling to maintain it. Health goes beyond physical fitness, like having a six-pack; mental well-being is crucial. I urge my fans to focus on positive thoughts and make their lives beautiful," he remarked.

He also spoke about social media fan wars, "Don't bother about what the other person is doing. Focus on your lives. Watch films. Everything is fine. But you know they say, 'Ajith Vaazhga, Vijay Vaazhga' (Long Live Ajith, Long Live Vijay)... When are you going to live?" he asked.

Ajith went on to say, "I am very grateful for the love that you have for me, but please look after your life. I will be a very happy man when I get to know that my fans are also doing very well in life. And when they are nice, they are kind to my peers, my co-stars, and they have nice things to say; I will be happy."

"Again, life is very short. Our great-grandchildren are not going to remember us. So, just keep this in mind. Live for the day. Don't look at the past and worry about what could happen. Live for this moment. Live now. Because one day, we will all die, and that's the truth. Let's all work hard, play hard, and be happy. Stay healthy—not just physically, but mentally too. Love you all," he said.

He encouraged his fans to pursue their goals with determination and reminded them to value their lives instead of indulging in wrong practices. He expressed that seeing his fans lead happy lives brings him the greatest joy.

Ajith has two films lined up for this year, which include Good Bad Ugly, which is an action comedy film directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan.

The second film, Vidaamuyarchi, is an action thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film stars Ajith Kumar, alongside Trisha Krishnan yet again.