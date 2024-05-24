Good Bad Ugly is one of the most anticipated films in the works. Starring Ajith, the recently released first-look poster of the film has created a lot of hype. Meanwhile, an interesting piece of news about the film is circulating in film circles, and it's about the lead actress of the movie this time.

As per the reports, Nayantara has been cast as Ajith's love interest in Good Bad Ugly'. According to sources, Nayantara has already shot some scenes for the film in Hyderabad. For the unversed, Ajith and Nayantara have a history of successful collaborations in Tamil cinema, having worked together in hits like Billa, Arambam, and Viswasam. Their on-screen chemistry has been well-received, making them a favoured pair in the industry.

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. The promotional poster for the movie released recently has Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in a striking green and gold shirt with tattoos covering his arms. This poster showcased three distinct personalities of Ajith's character. One personality has a serious demeanour, another looks ready for a fight, and the third is playful, flipping the bird with a smile. The table in front of him is filled with guns, bullets, and brass knuckles, suggesting an intense action film.

The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, with music composed by National Award-winning Devi Sri Prasad. Abinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer, and Vijay Velukutty is the editor. The movie is produced by Naveen Mythri under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

In addition to Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is preparing for another action thriller titled Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The second schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi is set to begin next month. The film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra, among others. Lyca Productions is financing the film, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.