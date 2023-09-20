In exciting news for all Tamil cinema fans, the eagerly awaited film "VidaaMuyarchi," starring the charismatic Ajith Kumar, is all set to roll cameras by the end of September. The project has been generating buzz since its announcement, following the success of Ajith's previous film, "Thunivu."

Ajith Kumar, a highly sought-after actor in Kollywood, known for his stellar performances in movies like "Valimai," "Viswasam," and "Thunivu," is teaming up with director Magizh Thirumeni for this venture. Magizh Thirumeni is renowned for directing films such as "Thadam" and "Kalaga Thalaivan."

Adding to the excitement, the talented Trisha Krishnan has been rumoured to play the female lead opposite Ajith in the film. Although there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, fans of the duo, who have previously starred together in movies like "Yennai Arindhaal," "Mankatha," and "Ji," are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry in "VidaaMuyarchi." This movie marks their seventh collaboration.

The latest update reveals that the film's production is scheduled to kick off with its first shooting schedule set in Dubai. "VidaaMuyarchi" is director Magizh Thirumeni's sixth feature film and is produced by Lyca Productions, known for its outstanding contributions to the film industry with projects like "Vada Chennai," "Ponniyin Selvan," and "Kolamaavu Kokila."

Excitingly, the film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Das, and Arun Vijay, who are expected to play pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander, riding high on the success of films like "Jawan," "Jailer," and the upcoming "Leo" starring Thalapathy Vijay, is said to compose the music for "VidaaMuyarchi."

As the anticipation continues to build, fans can't wait to see what this power-packed collaboration between Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and the rest of the talented team will bring to the big screen.